En Marche! Unable to Accept Valls' Candidature for Election - Enlistment Head

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, Valls told the RTL broadcaster that he would like to be a part of the presidential majority in parliament and to join the En Marche! movement founded by French President-elect Emmanuel Macron.

"At this point in time, [Valls] does not meet the criterion for his demand of enrollment [as a candidate] to be accepted," Delevoye said.

Delevoye added that the criterion in question for Valls was membership of the party.

"We see clearly that it would not be suitable, at this time, for En Marche! to integrate this candidature," Delevoye explained.

Delevoye said that Bruno Le Maire, a member of The Republicans party, also would not fill this criterion, and confirmed that all En Marche! candidatures would be announced on Thursday.

The former prime minister's support of Macron ahead of the presidential election was met with harsh criticism in his own Socialist Party.

En Marche! movement, which will be presented at the election as La Republique En Marche!, currently holds no seats in the parliament.

The two-round legislative election will be held on June 11 and June 18.