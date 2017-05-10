All the President's Men: Meet Emmanuel Macron's Closest Allies

Alexis Kohler, 44, is said to be one of Macron's closest friends and allies. Kohler served as Macron's chief of staff at the French Ministry for the Economy and Finance, informally known as Bercy. He is rumored to become the president's chief of staff.
According to Le Monde's sources, not a single major policy decision during the election campaign was made without Kohler's input.
Julien Denormandie, 36, serves as deputy secretary-general of En Marche!, a social-liberal political party founded by Emmanuel Macron in April 2016. Denormandie, who also worked with the president-elect at Bercy, is said to have been focused on the grassroots outreach which has helped to turn the new movement into a force to be reckoned with.
One of the youngest members of the team, Ismael Emelien, 30, served as Macron's communication advisor while at Bercy and a top political strategist during the campaign. Emelien, known as Macron's right-hand man, is also rumored to be offered a top job in the Elysee.
Both Collomb and Ferrand are some of Macron's early supporters. This, according to Paul Smith, an associate professor at the University of Nottingham, is a major factor for the president-elect. In an interview with Izvestiya, Smith likened Macron to General Charles de Gaulle, who established the Fifth Republic, when it comes to rewarding loyalty.
Current Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian has also been named as a possible prime minister in Macron's government. Le Drian, one of the most popular and respected politicians in the country, endorsed Macron in March over a candidate from his own party.
