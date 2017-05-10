Tillerson to Attend Lavrov-Trump Meeting in Washington - US State Department

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, media reported that Lavrov would meet Trump during the working visit to the United States. The meeting was later confirmed by a White House official and the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"I can confirm Secretary Tillerson will attend the White House meeting with President Trump and Foreign Minister Lavrov," the official said Tuesday.

In April, Tillerson paid a visit to Moscow and held a conversation with Lavrov. After the negotiations, the two ministers participated in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.