WikiLeaks Establishes Authenticity of Nearly 20% of Documents From Macron's Camp

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, some nine gigabytes of emails allegedly leaked from accounts of Macron’s En Marche! movement were anonymously dumped. Macron's campaign camp confirmed it had been hacked but claimed fake papers had been mixed up with authentic ones to spread lies ahead of the presidential election.

We have now positively verified slightly over 21 thousand #MacronLeaks documents and our analysis on provenance continues to develop. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) 9 мая 2017 г.

​On Sunday, Macron won French presidency with 66.1 percent of the votes in the run-off. His right-wing rival Marine Le Pen conceded defeat with 33.9 percent of the votes.