US Senator Expects Evidence of Russia-Trump Campaign Collusion to Emerge Soon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In testimony before the US Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper repeated previous assertions that he had seen no evidence of collusion, despite conversations between Russian and Trump campaign officials.

© AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik US Republican Senator Graham Plans to Probe Trump-Russia Business Connections

"Today we don't have direct clear evidence of collusion between Trump himself, high levels of the campaign and the Russian government," Senator Murphy told MSNBC. "But we certainly seem to be getting closer to that moment."

US intelligence has concluded that Russian hackers stole emails connected to presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign to help Trump win the presidency — a charge the Russian government has repeatedly denied and characterized as absurd.

© AP Photo/ John Locher, File Unmasking of Trump Associates in US Intelligence Reports Politicized - Paul Ryan

Murphy and other congressional Democrats have been attempting to connect the hacks directly to officials in the Trump campaign. But Murphy appeared to go further by suggesting that Trump himself may have directly colluded with Russian officials during the campaign.

Murphy’s comments came a day after Clapper and former acting Attorney General Sally Yates appeared before the US Senate Judiciary Committee.

Much of the hearing concerned conversations between former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak — contact that Flynn denied had occurred.

Trump fired Flynn after press accounts disclosed otherwise.

Without that disclosure, Murphy told MSNBC on Tuesday, Flynn could still be national security adviser today.

Yates told the Senate panel that Flynn was vulnerable to blackmail because Russian intelligence had been aware that Flynn’s conversations with the ambassador were intercepted.