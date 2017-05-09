Turkey Upset Over Swiss Refusal to Charge Protesters With 'Kill Erdogan' Banner

© REUTERS/ Kadir Celikcan Turkey Reinforcing Border With Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On March 25, supporters of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is listed as a terror group in Turkey, took part in the rally in front of the federal parliament building in Swiss Bern. Turkish media reported that the banner, which read "Kill Erdogan" and pictured the Turkish president with a gun pointed at his head, could be seen during the event. On Monday, Swiss authorities decided not to prosecute the individuals who carried the poster, since they had not violated the rules of demonstrations, according to media reports.

"We regret to say that we are astonished by the decision… We expect from Swiss authorities to complete the criminal probe soon and offenders getting punished," Muftuoglu said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

The spokesman reportedly stressed that the decision of the Swiss authorities would encourage similar crimes in the country and called for taking measures against such "unacceptable acts."