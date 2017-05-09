Trump Approves US Plan to Arm Syrian Kurds Over Turkish Objection - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump approved a plan to arm Kurdish groups fighting Daesh in Syria despite objections from Turkey, Department of Defense spokesperson Dana White said in a statement.

"Yesterday, the president authorized the Department of Defense to equip Kurdish elements of the Syrian Democratic Forces as necessary to ensure a clear victory over ISIS [Daesh] in Raqqa, Syria," White stated.

White said the United States is aware of Turkey’s security concerns over Kurdish groups in Syria.

The US will continue to prioritize Arab elements of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighting Daesh in Syria amid President Donald Trump’s approval to arm Kurdish SDF elements, White added.

"The US continues to prioritize our support for Arab elements of the SDF," White stated. "Raqqa and all liberated territory should return to the governance of local Syrian Arabs."

The Pentagon said Trump had approved its plan to further equip and arm Kurdish groups within the SDF amid the battle to recapture Raqqa from Daesh.