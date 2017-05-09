Russian Envoy to Germany Thanks Organizers for Events Commemorating V-Day

BERLIN (Sputnik) — Russia, as well as a number of countries within the Commonwealth of Independent States and Europe, are holding commemorative events and marches on May 9 to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War.

"The broad understanding, which honors the importance of this event as a victory of humanity over the misanthropic ideology and actions, is inspiring. I see it not only in today's meetings but also in the large number of commemorative events that have already been held in April and are expected to take place in May at the memorials across Germany. There are over 70 events only with direct participation of our consulates general. I would like to express deep appreciation to its German organizers," Grinin said at a commemorative meeting at the Russian Embassy in Berlin.

Grinin noted that dismantling and vandalizing of monuments to the Red Army soldiers, as well as attempts to rewrite the history, in a number of states seemed discouraging.

"Against this background, the understanding and reconciliation with the German people are a great contribution to preserving peace on our planet," Grinin added.