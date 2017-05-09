EU to Continue Supporting UN-Led Political Process on Syria - Mogherini

"I talked yesterday with Staffan de Mistura, as we often do, to coordinate the UN and EU work on Syria and we are extremely supportive of this decision to resume intra-Syria political talks in Geneva as of next week," Mogherini said. "The EU is and will continue to be actively strongly engaged and committed and accompanying the UN-led political process with all our means and determination."
However, reconstruction can only take place once the political transition is under way and a political agreement between the parties to the conflict has been achieved, Mogherini added.
According to the office of UN Special Envoy for Syria, the next round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva will be held on May 16.
The last round of the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva under the auspices of the United Nations took place on March 23-31.
