US Continues National Emergency With Respect to Central African Republic - Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump noted that the Central African Republic has seen a breakdown of law and order, inter-sectarian tension, widespread violence and the use of child soldiers.

"The situation in and in relation to the Central African Republic continues to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," Trump stated in a notice. "[T]he national emergency declared on May 12, 2014, to deal with that threat must continue in effect beyond May 12, 2017."

The Central African Republic has experienced sectarian clashes between Muslims and Christians since the 2013 coup, when Muslim Seleka rebels seized control in the majority-Christian nation by overthrowing president Francois Bozize.