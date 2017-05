© REUTERS/ Pascal Rossignol/File Photo Macron's Victory in France to Be Drawback for European Integration

BEIJING (Sputnik) — The Chinese leader stressed that the parties should exchange views on the most important international issues, including promotion of global governance system reform, protection of the results of the Paris Climate Agreement and cooperation within the G20 Group.

"We are ready to continue traditional friendship jointly with the French side, enhance strategic mutual trust… The Chinese side continues to back the integration processes in Europe," Xi said, as quoted by the China Central Television (CCTV) broadcaster.

On Sunday, Macron won French presidency with 66.1 percent of the votes in the second round of the presidential election. His right-wing rival Marine Le Pen lost with 33.9 percent of the votes.