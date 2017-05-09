Mahmoud Abbas: 'There Is a Kind of Rapprochement Between Moscow and Washington'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Abbas told the RT broadcaster in an interview that he thought about a sort of rapprochement between Moscow and Washington

"At the moment the relations between the United States and Russia are possibly different than before… I think that there is a kind of rapprochement [between Moscow and Washington]. There is still no signs [of it], but it exists behind the scenes," Abbas said.

He added that Palestine would like to use even a minimal mutual understanding between Russia and the United States, but at the same time it had no intention to use potential tensions between the two states in is own interests.

According to the politician, Palestine should hope for cooperation between other countries.