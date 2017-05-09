Mahmoud Abbas: 'There Is a Kind of Rapprochement Between Moscow and Washington'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Abbas told the RT broadcaster in an interview that he thought about a sort of rapprochement between Moscow and Washington
"At the moment the relations between the United States and Russia are possibly different than before… I think that there is a kind of rapprochement [between Moscow and Washington]. There is still no signs [of it], but it exists behind the scenes," Abbas said.
According to the politician, Palestine should hope for cooperation between other countries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)