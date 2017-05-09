Russia to Increase Pressure on US Regarding Humanitarian Issues, Deputy FM Says

© Sputnik/ Valery Melnikov Russia's Ryabkov Confirms Meeting with US Shannon With Focus on Bilateral Ties

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Russia plans to increase pressure on the United States with regard to the humanitarian issues, Ryabkov told Sputnik Monday.

Earlier in the day, Ryabkov held a meeting with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon during which the two sides discussed humanitarian issues in detail as well as the most complicated issues of relations between Moscow and Washington.

"We have no progress on humanitarian issues, here we are going to increase pressure on the US side," Ryabkov said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the two diplomats had also discussed the issues related to the strategic stability, as well as the possibility to resume dialogue in this sphere.