Macron's Stance on Russia Will Become Clear at SPIEF 2017, Russian Senator Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Whether France will participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) or not will be the indicator of the newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron's stance toward Russia, senior member of the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, Alexei Pushkov said.

"Macron's intentions toward Russia will soon become clear. Participation or non-participation of a new government's minister in the St. Petersburg Economic Forum will be the indicator," Pushkov wrote on Twitter.

SPIEF is Russia' major business and economic event and its 21st forum is scheduled for June 1-3.

According to the French Interior Ministry's data, Macron won the second round of the election which took place on Sunday, with 66.1 percent of the ballots against 33.9 percent of voters who had supported his rival Marine Le Pen.