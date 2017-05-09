US President Trump Decides to Visit Bethlehem on May 23 - Palestinian Leader

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Trump has decided to visit the city of Bethlehem in Palestine on May 23, Abbas told the RT broadcaster in an interview.

On Wednesday, Trump and Abbas held a meeting in Washington. On Thursday, the White House said that Trump would meet Abbas during the Middle Eastern trip of the US president in May.

"After our [Wednesday] meeting he has decided to visit us in Bethlehem on May 23. Between our visit and his visit there will be many meetings at the level of experts or commissions in order to start consideration of everything we need to clarify the details both with us and with Israel," Abbas said.

Abbas added that he considered the results of the meting with the US leader as positive.