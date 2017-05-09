Moscow Says US Should Remove 'Irritants' Created Under Obama to Normalize Ties

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, Ryabkov held a meeting with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon and discussed a number of issues related to the relations between the two states.

"For the normalization [of bilateral ties] it is necessary to remove a set of major irritants created by the previous administration of Barack Obama, which has even decided in fact to expropriate the facilities of the Russian diplomatic missions in the United States, which are our state property and have immunity, violating the international law," the Monday statement said.

The statement added that the two diplomats had also discussed the issues related to the strategic stability, as well as the possibility to resume dialogue in this sphere.