Russia Ready for Putin-Trump Meeting, Much Depends on Schedules Coordination

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Moscow is ready for the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, but much depends on coordination of the two leaders' schedules, Ryabkov told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Ryabkov held a meeting with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon

"We are ready to the meeting. It is natural that a lot of depends on the coordination of the schedules of the two leaders. Of course, [G20 summit in] Hamburg has been mentioned in this context. But this is the issue that has been voiced for a lot of times. I do not have any additions to it," Ryabkov said Monday.

The diplomat added that there had not been made any specific steps to harmonize the schedules of Putin and Trump apart from the issues discussed during the phone conversation of the two presidents.