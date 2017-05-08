Talks on Russia’s Draft Resolution on Syria Ongoing - Uruguay Mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Negotiations continue on the UN Security Council draft resolution in support of the agreements on de-escalation in Syria.

"Negotiations are going on," the representative stated.

On Sunday, Russia introduced a draft resolution in support of the agreements on Syria that were reached in Astana last week.

© REUTERS/ Xu Jinquan/Pool UN Special Envoy for Syria De Mistura to Reconvene Geneva Talks on May 16

Russia, Turkey and Iran signed last week during the Astana talks on Syrian settlement a memorandum on establishment of four safe zones in Syria. The memorandum came into force on Friday.

The four zones span the northwestern Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo, the north of the central Homs province, Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, as well as southern Daraa and Quneitra regions.

Swedish Ambassador to the United Nations Olof Skoog told reporters UN Security Council members want more information on the details of the agreements’ implementation.

"We need a bit more information on what these agreements actually mean and imply," Skoog said. "We are trying to suggest that the facilitating powers brief us about what came out from the discussion, where are the sides, the regime and the opposition".

Skoog added the negotiations might take several days and the date of the vote on the Russian draft resolution has not been set yet.