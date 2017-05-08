Register
23:01 GMT +308 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Flags of Russia, EU, France and coat of arms of Nice on the city's promenade

    Juncker Says EU Could Cooperate With Russia in Many Non-Controversial Issues

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Sergeev
    Politics
    Get short URL
    110421

    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Monday that Brussels should cooperate with Moscow, prompting European politicians to define spheres of the cooperation that would not touch upon controversial issues between the powers.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The European Union and Russia are still able to work together on many issues that are not problematic, despite having frictions on issues such as crime, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Monday.

    "For as long as possible – ant it is possible forever – we need to show that we will not accept unilateral change of borders in Europe. But there are so many spheres in which we could work with Russia … and we need to define those areas and then within the negotiations work on the topics that are not connected directly to controversial issues," Juncker said at the Bonn Academy for Research and Teaching of Practical Politics.

    Working with Russia as if it were "any other player" would be wrong, Juncker added.

    U.S. President Barack Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi meet at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, November 18, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Kay Nietfeld/POOL
    Lavrov Sheds Light on EU's Internal Disagreements Over Russia
    In March 2014, Crimea held a referendum on reunification with Russia, with 97 percent of the Crimean population supporting the decision. Ukraine and the western countries refuse to recognize the results of the referendum and consider Crimea a part of Ukraine.

    The Crimean peninsula reunited with Russia after the March 2014 referendum, with 97 percent of the population of the region supporting the decision. Ukraine and the western countries refuse to recognize the results of the referendum and consider Crimea a part of Ukraine.

    Following the referendum, the European Union imposed economic sanctions on Russia, with Russia introducing countermeasures countermeasures against the EU member states that supported the sanctions, banning meat, sausage, fish and sea food import, as well as import of vegetables, fruits and dairy products. In June 2016 the countersanctions were prolonged until December 31, 2017.

    Related:

    Defending Europe Against Russia? 'For Every 100 Tanks Ukraine's Got, One Works'
    'Far From Satisfactory': Lavrov Laments Current State of Russia-EU Relations
    Tags:
    cooperation, EU, Jean-Claude Juncker, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Female Face of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Female Faces of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok