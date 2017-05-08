Macron Resigns as En Marche! Leader, Interim Leader Appointed

© Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova World Leaders Congratulate Emmanuel Macron on Winning French Presidency

PARIS (Sputnik) — Catherine Barbaroux, 68, who has worked in En Marche! since its formation, will be the temporary leader of the movement, he added.

"Emmanuel Macron resigned as a leader of the movement after the session of the committee of En March! at noon," Ferrand told journalists at a press briefing.

Ferrand also officially confirmed that the movement will change its name to La Republique en Marche.

According to the French Interior Ministry's data, Macron won the second round of the election which took place on Sunday, with 66.1 percent of the ballots against 33.9 percent of voters who had supported his rival Marine Le Pen.