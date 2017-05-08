The Republicans May Win Over FN Voters If Show Staunch Opposition to Macron

© REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov What Awaits Syria With Macron as French President

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday, FN presidential candidate Marine Le Pen lost to Macron with 33.9 percent of the votes against his 66.1 percent. The presidential runoff took place ahead of the legislative elections scheduled to be held on June 11 and June 18.

"The Republicans party’s strategy for the upcoming legislative vote must prioritize an opposition to Mr. Macron’s liberal policies concerning labor laws emphasizing that we are the only solid opposition to his policies and also gaining additional grounds among the right-wing electorate," Dhuicq said.

The lawmaker spoke in favor of attracting FN voters, taking advantage of their disappointment with Marine Le Pen’s "poor performance during the campaign and presidential debates."

According to Dhuicq, LR which is currently divided between advocates of vote for Macron and those who refused to endorse him after the elimination of LR candidate Francois Fillon in the first round, is on the verge of being remodeled.

"The Republicans party is likely to be redesigned as a new political line is due," Dhuicq said.

According to the recent survey, 26 percent would vote for the alliance of En Marche! party, founded by Macron, and The Democratic Movement party (MoDem) in the first round, while 22 percent would vote for the Republicans party and their ally center-right The Union of Democrats and Independents party (UDI), and 21 percent would support the National Front.