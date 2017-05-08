Tillerson Comments on Upcoming Lavrov's US Visit

© REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov Tillerson Looks Forward to More Meetings With Lavrov on Syria De-Escalation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Asked whether Lavrov's trip to Washington, DC may be a sign of US-Russia relations improving, Tillerson stated, "We shall see."

Earlier in the day, both the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US State Department announced Lavrov's visit to Washington on May 9-11 to meet Tillerson. The two top diplomats are set to discuss Syria and Ukraine crises during the talks.

Lavrov's visit to the US comes after the April visit by Tillerson to Russia during which he met both the Russian foreign minister and President Vladimir Putin. Trump praised the meeting and said that the talks were successful. However, later in April Tillerson said that Moscow and Washington had not solved any issues during his visit to Russia.

On May 2, Trump and Putin held a phone conversation and discussed coordination of actions in Syria in terms of the fight against terrorism, the situation in North Korea as well as the perspectives of holding a bilateral meeting during the G20 summit in July in Germany. The White House called the talk a "very good one."