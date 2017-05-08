Poroshenko, Merkel Agree to Continue Work in 'Normandy Format' With Macron

"Leaders of Ukraine and Germany stressed the necessity of continuing work in 'Normandy format,' in particular, with participation of newly elected French president," the statement said.
In February 2015, the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France — the so-called Normandy Four — elaborated a ceasefire agreement in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, later signed by Kiev and the Donbas militias, following the Kiev-brokered military operation in Ukraine’s southeast in 2014.
