OSCE Aware of Ukraine’s Entry Ban to Russian Reporter, Abstains From Comment

"The Office of the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media is aware about the issue. During the on-going process of the OSCE Participating States appointing a new Representative, The Office of the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media continues to function in certain ways, including monitoring of media freedom developments. However, since the fourth Representative on Freedom of the Media is currently in the process of being appointed, the mandate does not allow for any public statement to be made at this point," the Office said.
On Sunday, Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, said that even those Russian journalists who were accredited for the contest would not be allowed to enter Ukraine if they previously visited Crimea.
In March 2014, Crimea held a referendum on reunification with Russia, with the 97 percent of the Crimean population supporting the decision. Ukraine and the western countries refuse to recognize the results of the referendum and consider Crimea a part of Ukraine.
