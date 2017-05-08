Lavrov, Tillerson to Discuss Ukraine, Syria in Wednesday Meeting - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Tillerson visited Moscow in April, meeting both with Foreign Minister Lavrov and President Putin. Trump praised the meeting and said that the talks were successful. However, later in April Tillerson said that Moscow and Washington had not solved any issues during his visit to Russia.

© REUTERS/ Fatima Zahra Animation Studios Profit and PR: Key Reasons Why Iran Might Become Next Target for US Tomahawks

"Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will meet with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, May 10, to discuss Ukraine, Syria, and bilateral issues," the release stated.

© REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov Tillerson Looks Forward to More Meetings With Lavrov on Syria De-Escalation

The top diplomats are expected to discuss stopping violence in eastern Ukraine and resolving the conflict through the Minsk agreements, the release noted.

"On Syria, the Secretary intends to discuss efforts to de-escalate violence, provide humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people, and set the stage for a political settlement of the conflict," the release added.

On Friday, Tillerson and Lavrov discussed in a phone call de-escalation zones in Syria as well as stabilizing the ceasefire regime and increasing anti-terrorism efforts, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

On May 2, Trump and Putin held a phone conversation and discussed coordination of actions in Syria in terms of the fight against terrorism, the situation in North Korea as well as the perspectives of holding a bilateral meeting during the G20 summit in July in Germany. The White House called the talk a "very good one."

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!