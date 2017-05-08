Russian-French Relations Unlikely to Change Under Macron's Presidency

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian-French relations are not likely to change as a result of Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election, Konstantin Kosachev, the chair of the Russian upper house of parliament Foreign Affairs Committee, told Sputnik on Monday.

"Russian-French relations are unlikely to face major changes. Everything will be approximately the same as under the former President [Francois Hollande]," Kosachev said.

The chairman noted that Macron's policy would be dominated by pro-Western policy and the course on further strengthening of the European Union and NATO, instead of "a really united Europe without demarcation lines." Kosachev expressed hope that normalization of Russian-French relations would be an essential part of Macron's program if he was really determined to serve the interests of his country and the whole Europe.

On Sunday, the second round of French presidential election was held in France. According to the final count of the votes, Macron won French presidency with 66.1 percent of the votes.