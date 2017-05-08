Poland Wants to Leave Macron's Criticism in Past - President's Adviser

WARSAW (Sputnik) — Last week, Macron said that Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party was one of the main allies of Macron's presidential rival Marine Le Pen, and accused him of restricting democratic freedoms.

"I will ask our diplomatic mission in Paris today to get me in touch with Macron's foreign policy adviser, whom I met a few months ago in Paris and with whom I had a good talk over an hour and a half long… I hope… to continue this talk that began in February. That is what we do as diplomats… to make words said during the campaign history and to start building new diplomatic Polish-French relations with the new French president," Szczerski told the TVP broadcaster.

On Tuesday, Poland's Foreign Ministry said that "counting Jaroslaw Kaczynski among the group of 'Le Pen’s friends who are violating many freedoms' is wrong and inappropriate."

According to the French Interior Ministry, Macron won the second round of the election with 66.1 percent of the votes.