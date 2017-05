PARIS (Sputnik) – According to the final count of the votes, Macron won French presidency with 66.1 percent of the votes.

France held runoff election on Sunday with independent Emmanuel Macron, the leader of "En Marche!" movement, and right-wing Marine Le Pen as the two presidential hopefuls.

Following the first round of election, mass protests under slogan "Ni Le Pen, Ni Macron" took place across the country as people were dissatisfied with the emerged candidates for the presidency.