MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The YouGov survey carried out on May 4-5 showed that both Tories and Labour lost one percent of the projected votes since May 2-3 and stand at 47 and 28 percent, respectively.

The poll also revealed the rating for the Liberal Democrats to be at 11 percent and that of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) at 6 percent.

On April 18, UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced her decision to hold an early parliamentary election at the start of June to overcome divisions in the parliament and succeed in the negotiations with the European Union on Brexit.