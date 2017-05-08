Turkey Urges Syrian Opposition to Resist to Terrorists Provocations - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On May 4, the guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire, Russia, Iran and Turkey, signed a memorandum to establish four safe zones (also referred to as "de-escalation zones") in the war-torn country. The plan officially came into effect as of midnight on Saturday.

"The Russian side sent an appeal to the Turkish side with a request to urge the opposition groups under its control not to succumb to provocations of terrorists against the Syrian government troops. The Turkish side informed the Russian that it called on the opposition leaders not to succumb to the provocations of the terrorists of the Jabhat Fatah al-Sham and the Islamic State [Daesh] groups [both outlawed in Russia]," the statement read.