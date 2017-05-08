Jean-Marie Le Pen Explains Daughter's Presidential Defeat by Focus on EU

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — During the campaign, Marine Le Pen suggested that under her presidency France might withdraw from the Eurozone and leave the European Union altogether.

"[It was] the problems of the euro, of Europe, of retiring at 60 that weighed down the campaign of Marine Le Pen. I think one should speak to the French of the real problems: demographics, mass immigration, insecurity, unemployment, dizzying deficits," Le Pen told the RTL broadcaster.

According to the French Interior Ministry, Macron won the presidential run-off held on Sunday with 66.06 percent against Le Pen's 33.94 percent.