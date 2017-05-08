Trump, Macron Likely to Cooperate Around Shared Interest of Strong Europe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron who had won in French presidential election are likely to cooperate pursuing shared interests, especially the common goal of strong Europe, Senior Fellow at Council on Foreign Relations Charles Kupchan told Sputnik.

"I believe that President Trump is gradually coming to understand the importance of a strong and integrated Europe to the United States. A strong EU is a political, security, and economic partner of the United States. As such, I expect the Trump administration to work closely with the new French president to pursue shared interest," Kupchan said.

From 2014 to 2017, Kupchan served as special assistant to the former US president Barack Obama and senior director for European Affairs on the staff of the National Security Council (NSC) in the Obama administration.

According to Macron, France’s strong ties with the United States as a strategic partner must remain a priority, including the cooperation in the fight against terrorism. Macron is a firm supporter of European integration and considers defending the interests of the European Union and its citizens his priority, especially after Brexit.

In April, Trump said UK withdrawal from the European Union will be good both for London and Brussels, but stressed he believed in alliances and partnerships.

The second round of French presidential election was held on Sunday. According to the French Interior Ministry, centrist Emmanuel Macron won the election with 66.06 percent of votes after 99.99 percent of ballots counted.