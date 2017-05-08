Register
    Ayelet Shaked

    Israel: Trump Administration Has Saved Us From Being UN’s 'Punching Bag'

    Politics
    Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked on Sunday praised the Trump administration for backing up Israel at the United Nations.

    As Shaked addressed attendees at The Jerusalem Post's Annual Conference in New York, she once again brought up UN Security Council Resolution 2332, passed on December 23 last year, just before former US President Barack Obama left office. The resolution, which was not vetoed by the US, stated that Israel's settlement activity on the occupied Palestinian territory was in "flagrant violation" of international law and had "no legal validity."

    According to Shaked, who denounced the resolution for being "nothing more than anti-Semitism and delegitimization of Israel," now that Donald Trump has become president, Israel finally has a partner in fighting what it says is UN's longstanding "anti-Israel bias."

    "Israel is not the United Nations' punching bag anymore," she said, "We reject UN Resolution 2334. We reject it on legal, moral and ethical grounds!"

    The justice minister complimented Nikki Haley for the job she was doing as the US ambassador to the United Nations.

    "Israelis finally feel that we have someone leading the fight for justice and morality in a place without it. We feel like our voice will finally be heard in the halls of the General Assembly."

    During her speech at the AIPAC policy conference, Haley said that "the days of Israel-bashing are over," vowing that the US would be the unequivocal ally of Israel and would not allow the Security Council to pass another resolution condemning Israel.

    "I was personally encouraged that the Trump administration did not automatically adopt the two-state solution narrative from previous administrations," Shaked said, applauding Trump's office for listening to "some of the things Israel has been saying for years."

    Shaked said she believed the administration would continue to "positively surprise" Israel, specifically regarding moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

    Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the desire to put the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to an end was what united him with President Trump, adding that he was looking for an opportunity to discuss with him optimal ways of reaching peace.    

