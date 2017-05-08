Russia Submitted UNSC Draft Resolution in Support of De-Escalation in Syria

The document welcomed the Memorandum signed on May 4 and called on all parties to respect the ceasefire regime established in Syria, the source said.
On Thursday, Russia, Turkey and Iran signed the memorandum on establishment of four safe zones in the Arab country as part of the Astana talks on Syrian settlement. The four zones span the northwestern Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo, the north of the central Homs province, Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, as well as southern Daraa and Quneitra regions. The memorandum came into force at 21:00 GMT on Friday.
