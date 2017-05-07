UK Prime Minister Congratulates Macron on Election Victory

© REUTERS/ Caroline Blumberg/Pool French President Hollande Congratulates Macron on Winning Runoff Election

LONDON (Sputnik) — UK Prime Minister Theresa May congratulated French presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron on his victory in the run-off, a statement released by the Downing Street said on Sunday.

"The Prime Minister warmly congratulates President-elect Macron on his election success. France is one of our closest allies and we look forward to working with the new President on a wide range of shared priorities," the statement said.

According to the latest data released by the French Interior Ministry, Macron is winning in the election with 59.93 percent of votes, with 20 percent of votes being counted.

Macron’s rival, right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen already congratulated him on winning the election.