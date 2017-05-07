French President Hollande Congratulates Macron on Winning Runoff Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French President Francois Hollande congratulated Emmanuel Macron on winning the Sunday runoff election.

"I called @EmmanuelMacron to congratulate him warmly on his election. I have expressed all my wishes of success for our country," Hollande wrote on his Twitter.

J’ai appelé @EmmanuelMacron pour le féliciter chaleureusement pour son élection. Je lui ai exprimé tous mes vœux de réussite pour notre pays — François Hollande (@fhollande) 7 мая 2017 г.

​According to preliminary results announced by the French Interior Ministry after 20 percent of ballots counted, Macron is winning the French presidential election with 59.93 percent of votes.