French President Hollande Congratulates Macron on Winning Runoff Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French President Francois Hollande congratulated Emmanuel Macron on winning the Sunday runoff election.
"I called @EmmanuelMacron to congratulate him warmly on his election. I have expressed all my wishes of success for our country," Hollande wrote on his Twitter.
J’ai appelé @EmmanuelMacron pour le féliciter chaleureusement pour son élection. Je lui ai exprimé tous mes vœux de réussite pour notre pays— François Hollande (@fhollande) 7 мая 2017 г.
According to preliminary results announced by the French Interior Ministry after 20 percent of ballots counted, Macron is winning the French presidential election with 59.93 percent of votes.
All comments
Show new comments (0)