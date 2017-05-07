Le Pen Congratulates Macron With Victory as Preliminary Results Announced

"The French chose their new president… I congratulate him with being elected, and because I care about interests of the country, I wish him to succeed," Le Pen wrote on Twitter.

According to the first preliminary results, 62.5 percent of French voters supported Macron as 10 million of ballots have been counted.

Le Pen has vowed on Sunday to transform the National Front (FN) party, turning it into a new political force.

"I will propose to engage in a transformation of our movement to build a new political force," Le Pen wrote on Twitter.

She added that the first round of election led to a re-composition of France's political life, "eliminating old parties," while the runoff would result in other transformations, based on "cleavage between the patriots and the globalists."

Le Pen also expressed gratitude to the French citizens who cast their ballots for her.

"I want to thank 11 millions of the French people who gave their votes and trust to me, as well as supporters who accompanied me throughout the presidential campaign. I also want to thank Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, who supported me, for his courageous choice," Le Pen said during her speech after the first results of the runoff had been announced.

Speaking of the National Front party, she said that her party is the "first opposition force," adding that the FN is set to be renovated ahead of the parliamentary elections.