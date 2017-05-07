Macron Winning in French Presidential Runoff With Some 62-65% - Exit Polls

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Belgian Le Soir newspaper reported citing exit polls that Macron is projected to secure 60 percent of votes.

"[Macron] will be elected with some 62-65 percent of the votes," the broadcaster said.

The first official results of the second round of the French presidential election will be provided by the country's interior ministry at 8 p. m. local time (18:00 GMT). French media outlets are prohibited to publish exit polls data before the official announcement of the election's results.

The turnout at the election is rather low, amounting only to 28.54 percent as of noon, according to the French Interior Ministry.

The polling stations opened in France at 8 a.m. local time on Sunday. In the second round of the vote, two candidates face each other: independent Emmanuel Macron, the leader of "En Marche!" movement, who got 24 percent of the votes in the first round, and right-wing Marine Le Pen, who came second with 21 percent of the votes.

The first round of the election took place on April 23.