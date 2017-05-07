Russia Takes Into Account Trump's Statements in Dialogue With US - Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the minister, the reason behind the US administration’s members making clearly opposite statements could be the fact that they "have not adjusted to each other yet."

"We usually take the main actor into consideration – US President Donald Trump, who highly assessed both the visit of [US State Secretary Rex] Tillerson to Moscow and his own phone talk with President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin. And he expressed intention to continue to develop our efforts on advancing our relations in common interests. That is what we are looking at," Lavrov said in an interview with the Mir channel.

On May 2, Trump and Putin held a phone conversation and discussed coordination of actions in Syria in terms of the fight against terrorism, the situation in North Korea as well as the perspectives of holding a bilateral meeting during the G20 summit in July in Germany. The White House called the talk a "very good one."

Tillerson visited Moscow in April, meeting both with Foreign Minister Lavrov and President Putin. Trump praised the meeting and said that the talks were successful. However, later in April Tillerson said that Moscow and Washington had not solved any issues during his visit to Russia.