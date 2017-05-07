Register
19:43 GMT +307 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A model of the Su-35 aircraft at the Rosoboronexport stand during the 2015 Dubai Airshow international exhibition

    How 'Loopholes' in US Sanctions Add to Russia's Arms Exports Portfolio

    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Politics
    Get short URL
    185333

    A US spending bill for fiscal year 2017 still includes restrictions on cooperation with Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport. At the same time, the document allows Donald Trump’s administration to waive the ban imposed during the presidency of Barack Obama.

    United States Capitol
    © Sputnik/ Igor Mikhalev
    US Congress Opposes Anti-Russian Sanctions Waiver for ExxonMobil
    The $1.1-trillion spending bill has been approved by both houses of the US Congress. It will fund the work of the federal government through September.

    "The Secretary of Defense may waive the limitation… if the Secretary, in consultation with the Secretary of State and the Director of National Intelligence, determines that it is in the vital national security interest of the United States to do so," the draft reads.

    The US imposed sanctions against Rosoboronexport on September 2, 2015. The sanctions prohibited the Pentagon chief from using budget funds to enter into contracts or cooperative agreements, make grants or provide loans to the Russian company and its subsidiaries. In July 2016, an amendment was made to the sanctions, making certain deals possible if authorized by the US Secretary of State.

    Yury Rogulev, director of the Franklin Roosevelt Center for American Studies at the Moscow State University, suggested that exceptions could be made regarding deals and programs the US has in other countries, first of all in Afghanistan.

    Rosoboronexport display stand
    © Sputnik/ Aram Nersesyan
    Russia to Showcase Over 160 Pieces of Military Hardware at FAMEX Expo in Mexico - Rosoboronexport
    "In Afghanistan, there are a lot of Russian-made weapons. They need maintenance, repair and replacement. In such a situation, Washington has no other choice but to seek help from Rosoboronexport," Rogulev said in an interview with Radio Sputnik.

    The expert noted that in Afghanistan there are major deals on the rearmament of the Afghan army, including supplies and maintenance of Russian-made helicopters.

    "The US also had a similar program in Iran and supplied weapons to Syria. There are a lot of such loopholes in the US policy of sanctions," he added.

    According to Rogulev, the US sanctions have been good for the Russian arms exporter.

    "By imposing sanctions, Washington creates problems for itself and its partners. This is why such exceptions are possible. Rosoboronexport performs very well. It already has a portfolio of orders for several years ahead. These sanctions served as additional publicity for the company," the expert concluded.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Draft US Budget 2017 Allows Waiving Arms Trade Ban on Russia
    Russian Arms Trade With US Must Uphold Country's Interests - Rosoboronexport
    Pentagon Restrictions on Russia's Rosoboronexport Company See No Changes
    US House to Vote on Defense Budget Extending Restrictions on Rosoboronexport
    Tags:
    arms export, sanctions, Rosoboronexport, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Corgi, Reindeer and Guinea Pig: Animals Serving in Police Around the World
    Corgi, Reindeer and Guinea Pig: Animals Serving in Police Around the World
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok