Lavrov Sheds Light on EU's Internal Disagreements Over Russia

According to Lavrov, Moscow sees that the majority of EU's officials believe it is necessary to conduct a dialogue with Russia, while "an aggressive minority" is categorically against a thaw.

The Russian foreign minister criticized the "abnormal" situation when some Western politicians' "politicized approach" toward ties with Russia has become more important than economic interests of their own countries and citizens.

"The trend to give up on this anomaly, in my opinion, is getting stronger. Not everyone in the European Union is ready to accept this, and the so-called aggressive minority is trying in every possible way to maintain its position and the common position of the European Union at the lowest point. Meanwhile, the principle of [European] solidarity should presuppose a search for consensus, a compromise between extreme positions," Lavrov said.

He noted that there are two positions in the EU: those who are categorically against any normalization of relations with Russia, and those who advocate a way out of the "sanctions deadlock."



"We, I repeat, do not raise this issue and do not want to interfere in internal discussions, but we see how they really develop in the European Union," the Russian top diplomat concluded.

Russian authorities, including President Vladimir Putin, have repeatedly said that Moscow is interested in a strong and united European Union.

Lavrov said earlier that Moscow hopes that the European Union will not be led by a "group of Russophobes" and will move toward policy of normalizing relations with Russia. He also added that Moscow is not interested in the collapse of the European Union, and wants to see it strong and independent.