18:12 GMT +307 May 2017
    In this Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 photo face masks depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump hang on sale at a souvenir street shop in St.Petersburg, Russia

    Putin-Trump Meeting 'Expected to Deliver Specific Results' Lavrov

    © AP Photo/ Dmitri Lovetsky
    The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump needs to be prepared thoroughly and Moscow is working on it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Lavrov said that the meeting is not planned for the next two months, but mentioned the July G20 summit in Germany as the possible date and venue of the two leaders’ meeting.

    "Russia and the United States influence international stability and security so much, that such a meeting will undoubtedly be expected to deliver specific results. And in order for that to be true, it needs to be prepared thoroughly. We are working on that now," Lavrov said in an interview with Mir channel, adding that goal of having the meeting is not just the "external effect."

    Earlier this week, Trump and Putin held their third phone conversation. They discussed Syria and North Korea during the talks.

