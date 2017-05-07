MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Lavrov said that the meeting is not planned for the next two months, but mentioned the July G20 summit in Germany as the possible date and venue of the two leaders’ meeting.

"Russia and the United States influence international stability and security so much, that such a meeting will undoubtedly be expected to deliver specific results. And in order for that to be true, it needs to be prepared thoroughly. We are working on that now," Lavrov said in an interview with Mir channel, adding that goal of having the meeting is not just the "external effect."

Earlier this week, Trump and Putin held their third phone conversation. They discussed Syria and North Korea during the talks.