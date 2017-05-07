Topless Femen Activists Place Banner on Polling Station in Anti-Le Pen Protest

PARIS (Sputnik) — One of the most active Femen members, Irina Schevchenko, posted a photo in her Twitter account, showing topless women holding a banner on the scaffolding of the church in front of the polling station, where Le Pen was due to cast a ballot.
The poster said "Marine in Power, Marianne in Despair." Marianne is a national symbol of France, a young woman representing the national motto "Liberty, Equality, Fraternity."
On the day of the first round of the election, topless Femen activists were detained near a polling station where Le Pen voted.
The polling stations opened in France at 8 a.m. local time on Sunday.
In the second round of vote, two candidates face each other: independent Emmanuel Macron, the leader of "En Marche!" movement, who got 24 percent of the votes in the first round, and right-wing Marine Le Pen, who came second with 21 percent of the votes.
All comments
Show new comments (0)