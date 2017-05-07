Topless Femen Activists Place Banner on Polling Station in Anti-Le Pen Protest

PARIS (Sputnik) — One of the most active Femen members, Irina Schevchenko, posted a photo in her Twitter account, showing topless women holding a banner on the scaffolding of the church in front of the polling station, where Le Pen was due to cast a ballot.

The poster said "Marine in Power, Marianne in Despair." Marianne is a national symbol of France, a young woman representing the national motto "Liberty, Equality, Fraternity."

© AP Photo/ Michel Spingler Topless Femen Activists Detained Near Polling Station Where Le Pen Voted

Five women took part in the protest. One of them was arrested by local police.

On the day of the first round of the election, topless Femen activists were detained near a polling station where Le Pen voted.

The polling stations opened in France at 8 a.m. local time on Sunday.

In the second round of vote, two candidates face each other: independent Emmanuel Macron, the leader of "En Marche!" movement, who got 24 percent of the votes in the first round, and right-wing Marine Le Pen, who came second with 21 percent of the votes.