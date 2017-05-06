Clinton: 'Scandalous, Boring and Incapable of Recognizing Her Own Mistakes'

While Hillary Clinton is pinning the blame for her defeat in the US 2016 presidential elections on FBI Director James Comey, WikiLeaks and elusive "Russian hackers," it appears that she destroyed her own campaign, Gevorg Mirzayan, Associate Professor at the Department of Political Sciences of Finance University under the Government of the Russian Federation, wrote in his op-ed for RIA Novosti

Speaking to CNN host Christiane Amanpour at the recent Women for Women International event in New York, Clinton claimed that she was "on the way to winning until a combination of Jim Comey's letter on October 28 and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me [her] and got scared off."

"If the election had been on October 27, I would be your president," she said.

However, according to Mirzayan, Clinton's claim is nothing but wishful thinking.

Perhaps, James Comey behaved inconsistently, announcing the second round of the investigation into Clinton's email on October 28 and then, on November 6, saying that the inquiry "hadn't turned up anything," the political scientist noted. However, it was Clinton who used a private email server for official communications during her tenure as Secretary of State.

And still, Clinton went unpunished.

Citing one of Donald Trump's tweets, Mirzayan said that Comey was indeed "the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton."

"As for 'Russian hackers'," the political scientist continued, "they, according to Hillary, broke into the mailbox of the chief of her staff, John Podesta, and found many interesting things there. For example, they threw light on unfair competition in the democratic primaries, when the party supported Hillary against Bernie Sanders."

It wasn't "Russian hackers" who sunk Bernie Sanders, who, in contrast to Hillary, had a good rating.

Gallup consulting company reported back in July 2016 that "as the Democratic National Convention gets underway in Philadelphia, Hillary Clinton's image is at its lowest point in the 24 years of her national career, with 38% of Americans viewing her favorably and 57% unfavorably."

"As political scientists correctly said, Trump could be beaten by any decent Democratic candidate with a good rating and a decent reputation," Mirzayan highlighted.

"Scandalous, boring and incapable of recognizing her own mistakes, Hillary lost the elections, because even part of the 'loyal' democratic electorate did not vote for her," he said.

Only 43 percent of white highly-educated women voted for Clinton, while, for comparison's sake, 53 percent of them cast their ballots for "sexist" Trump, the political scientist recalled.

Clinton lost because she failed to win the hearts and minds those in the Rust Belt, in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

As David Axelrod, who served as former president Barack Obama's adviser, recently remarked, "Jim Comey didn't tell [Clinton] not to campaign in Wisconsin after the convention," and "Jim Comey didn't say 'don't put any resources into Michigan until the final week of the campaign.'"

"Finally, Hillary lost due to the fact that the Democratic Party has ceased to be democratic," Mirzayan wrote, "According to a joint poll by The Washington Post and ABC, 67% of respondents believe that the Democratic Party is out of touch with the concerns of their voters (62% of respondents think the same about the Republicans)."

According to the political scientist, if the Democrats want to regain the positions they need new competitive candidates.

However, it appears that the former Democratic presidential nominee is going to return to politics in her own way.

Politico reported Friday that Clinton is building a new political group to throw sand in the gears of Trump and the Republicans.

"The former secretary of state is building a new political group to fund organizations working on the resistance to President Donald Trump's agenda, spending recent weeks in Washington, New York City, and Chappaqua, N.Y., meeting with donors and potential groups to invest in, and recruiting individuals for the group's board of directors," the media outlet said.

Only time will tell whether Clinton's new strategy will work.