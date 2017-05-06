Register
22:29 GMT +306 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Democratic US presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Lake Worth, Florida, US October 26, 2016.

    Clinton: 'Scandalous, Boring and Incapable of Recognizing Her Own Mistakes'

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Politics
    Get short URL
    548060

    Former Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton remains in denial that she destroyed her campaign with her own hands, political scientist Gevorg Mirzayan wrote for RIA Novosti, commenting on Clinton's claim that it was FBI Director Jim Comey, WikiLeaks, and Russia behind her defeat.

    US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton talks about climate change at a rally at Miami Dade College with former Vice President Al Gore in Miami, Florida, U.S. October 11, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Lucy Nicholson
    Why Hillary Clinton Still Can't Stop 'Whining' About Her Defeat
    While Hillary Clinton is pinning the blame for her defeat in the US 2016 presidential elections on FBI Director James Comey, WikiLeaks and elusive "Russian hackers," it appears that she destroyed her own campaign, Gevorg Mirzayan, Associate Professor at the Department of Political Sciences of Finance University under the Government of the Russian Federation, wrote in his op-ed for RIA Novosti.

    Speaking to CNN host Christiane Amanpour at the recent Women for Women International event in New York, Clinton claimed that she was "on the way to winning until a combination of Jim Comey's letter on October 28 and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me [her] and got scared off."

    "If the election had been on October 27, I would be your president," she said.

    However, according to Mirzayan, Clinton's claim is nothing but wishful thinking.

    Perhaps, James Comey behaved inconsistently, announcing the second round of the investigation into Clinton's email on October 28 and then, on November 6, saying that the inquiry "hadn't turned up anything," the political scientist noted. However, it was Clinton who used a private email server for official communications during her tenure as Secretary of State.

    And still, Clinton went unpunished.

    Citing one of Donald Trump's tweets, Mirzayan said that Comey was indeed "the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton."

    "As for 'Russian hackers'," the political scientist continued, "they, according to Hillary, broke into the mailbox of the chief of her staff, John Podesta, and found many interesting things there. For example, they threw light on unfair competition in the democratic primaries, when the party supported Hillary against Bernie Sanders."

    Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives at the airport following a campaign Voter Registration Rally at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida, United States, September 6, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Brian Snyder
    New Emails Release: Hillary Clinton Still Haunted by #Emailgate
    It wasn't "Russian hackers" who sunk Bernie Sanders, who, in contrast to Hillary, had a good rating.

    Gallup consulting company reported back in July 2016 that "as the Democratic National Convention gets underway in Philadelphia, Hillary Clinton's image is at its lowest point in the 24 years of her national career, with 38% of Americans viewing her favorably and 57% unfavorably."

    "As political scientists correctly said, Trump could be beaten by any decent Democratic candidate with a good rating and a decent reputation," Mirzayan highlighted.

    "Scandalous, boring and incapable of recognizing her own mistakes, Hillary lost the elections, because even part of the 'loyal' democratic electorate did not vote for her," he said.

    US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Daytona Beach, Florida, US October 29, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Brian Snyder
    On the Warpath: Clinton 'Building New Political Group' to Counter Trump's Agenda
    Only 43 percent of white highly-educated women voted for Clinton, while, for comparison's sake, 53 percent of them cast their ballots for "sexist" Trump, the political scientist recalled.

    Clinton lost because she failed to win the hearts and minds those in the Rust Belt, in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

    As David Axelrod, who served as former president Barack Obama's adviser, recently remarked, "Jim Comey didn't tell [Clinton] not to campaign in Wisconsin after the convention," and "Jim Comey didn't say 'don't put any resources into Michigan until the final week of the campaign.'"

    "Finally, Hillary lost due to the fact that the Democratic Party has ceased to be democratic," Mirzayan wrote, "According to a joint poll by The Washington Post and ABC, 67% of respondents believe that the Democratic Party is out of touch with the concerns of their voters (62% of respondents think the same about the Republicans)."

    According to the political scientist, if the Democrats want to regain the positions they need new competitive candidates.

    However, it appears that the former Democratic presidential nominee is going to return to politics in her own way.

    Politico reported Friday that Clinton is building a new political group to throw sand in the gears of Trump and the Republicans.

    "The former secretary of state is building a new political group to fund organizations working on the resistance to President Donald Trump's agenda, spending recent weeks in Washington, New York City, and Chappaqua, N.Y., meeting with donors and potential groups to invest in, and recruiting individuals for the group's board of directors," the media outlet said.

    Only time will tell whether Clinton's new strategy will work.

    Related:

    Clinton Allies Blame Russia for Macron Emails Leak
    Court Tells State Dept. to Release Clinton Emails on Obama Response to Benghazi
    Comey on Choice to Announce Reopening of Clinton Probe Last Year
    Comey: FBI Did Not Give Clinton 'Free Pass for Bad Deeds' in Email Case
    Tags:
    Russian hackers, presidential campaign, 2016 US Presidential election, Wikileaks, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), U.S. Department of State, Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Home of Russian Alligators: The Place Where Ka-52 Attack Helicopters Are Built
    Home of Russian Alligators: The Place Where Ka-52 Attack Helicopters Are Built
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok