17:56 GMT +306 May 2017
    An army soldier patrols past posters showing faces of the candidates for the first-round presidential election near a polling station in Paris, Sunday, April 23, 2017

    French Soldiers Serving Abroad Unable to Vote in Presidential Run-Off Personally

    © AP Photo/ Emilio Morenatti
    French soldiers, serving in other countries, will have an opportunity to vote in the second round of presidential election only by proxy, according to a source in the country's general staff.

    Staff members set up the hall before Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, attends a campaign rally in Chatellerault, France, April 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau
    French Electoral Watchdog Warns Media Against Circulating Macron Leaks
    PARIS (Sputnik) — French soldiers, serving in other countries, will not have the possibility to personally cast their ballots in the second round of presidential election, a source in the country's general staff told Sputnik on Saturday.

    "Tomorrow there will be no polling stations in the army units deployed abroad, for example in Mali or Iraq. The only possibility for soldiers and officers to participate in the election is to vote by proxy," the source said.

    According to the French legislation, the country's nationals could vote on behalf of other people if they have voting rights and are registered at the same voting station.

    Candidates for the 2017 presidential election, Emmanuel Macron (R), head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and Marine Le Pen, of the French National Front (FN) party, pose prior to the start of a live prime-time debate in the studios of French television station France 2, and French private station TF1 in La Plaine-Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, May 3, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Eric Feferberg/Pool
    Quarter of French Voters to Abstain in Election Run-Off - Poll
    On Sunday, the French nation is expected to elect its new president choosing between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, who succeeded to gather 24.01 percent and 21.3 percent of voters in the first round respectively. A number of polling stations has already opened in the French overseas territories, such as Saint Pierre and Miquelon.

    Paris is carrying out military operations in a number of countries, including Syria and Mali. The French servicemen are also participating in international operations.

    Tags:
    French Presidential Election 2017, France
