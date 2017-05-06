French Soldiers Serving Abroad Unable to Vote in Presidential Run-Off Personally

© REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau French Electoral Watchdog Warns Media Against Circulating Macron Leaks

PARIS (Sputnik) — French soldiers, serving in other countries, will not have the possibility to personally cast their ballots in the second round of presidential election, a source in the country's general staff told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Tomorrow there will be no polling stations in the army units deployed abroad, for example in Mali or Iraq. The only possibility for soldiers and officers to participate in the election is to vote by proxy," the source said.

According to the French legislation, the country's nationals could vote on behalf of other people if they have voting rights and are registered at the same voting station.

On Sunday, the French nation is expected to elect its new president choosing between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, who succeeded to gather 24.01 percent and 21.3 percent of voters in the first round respectively. A number of polling stations has already opened in the French overseas territories, such as Saint Pierre and Miquelon.

Paris is carrying out military operations in a number of countries, including Syria and Mali. The French servicemen are also participating in international operations.