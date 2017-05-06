Register
16:25 GMT +306 May 2017
Live
    Search
    People gather at an anti-government demonstration called March of Freedom organised by opposition parties in Warsaw, Poland May 6, 2017

    'March of Freedom': Up to 10,000 Participating in Opposition Rally in Warsaw

    © REUTERS/ Agencja Gazeta/Przemek Wierzchowski
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 24 0 0

    Up to 10,000 people have gathered in the Polish capital on Saturday to participate in a rally organized by the country's largest opposition party Civic Platform (PO) and some other parties and movements, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

    WARSAW (Sputnik) — According to the organizers, the rally, dubbed the March of Freedom, is held to emphasize the country's adherence to the European values and to oppose the activities of Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party that allegedly violates these values.

    Opposition demonstration and rally in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    About 1,000 People Participating in Opposition Rally in Moscow
    After singing the country's anthem, the protesters started marching from Warsaw's Bank Square to the Constitution Square, carrying the flags of both Poland and the European Union, as well as banners criticizing the PiS and its leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

    The rally has already been criticized by the PiS officials. Kaczynski said that no one could put into question the existence of freedom in the European country, adding that the march was a provocation. At the same time PiS spokeswoman Beata Mazurek said that the opposition had decided to hold a rally and to criticize the ruling party instead of proposing specific measures to improve the life in Poland.

    The PO has repeatedly slammed the PiS due to a number of political steps, such as the reform of the Constitutional Court and the party's opposition to support former Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk during his recent re-election as the European Council president.

    Related:

    Business as Usual: Poland Seeks to Ramp Up Political Pressure Against Russia
    Give Me Fire: US Deploys Three Black Hawk Helicopters, 50 Troops to Poland
    Slim Pickings: Ukrainian Refugees and Economic Immigrants Do Poland's Dirty Work
    Poland Suspends Honorary Consul in US Over Image of Tusk in Nazi Uniform
    Tags:
    Civic Platform, European Union, Polish Law and Justice Political Party (PiS), Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Poland, Warsaw
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Home of Russian Alligators: The Place Where Ka-52 Attack Helicopters Are Built
    Home of Russian Alligators: The Place Where Ka-52 Attack Helicopters Are Built
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok