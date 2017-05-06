'March of Freedom': Up to 10,000 Participating in Opposition Rally in Warsaw

WARSAW (Sputnik) — According to the organizers, the rally, dubbed the March of Freedom, is held to emphasize the country's adherence to the European values and to oppose the activities of Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party that allegedly violates these values.

After singing the country's anthem, the protesters started marching from Warsaw's Bank Square to the Constitution Square, carrying the flags of both Poland and the European Union, as well as banners criticizing the PiS and its leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski

The rally has already been criticized by the PiS officials. Kaczynski said that no one could put into question the existence of freedom in the European country, adding that the march was a provocation. At the same time PiS spokeswoman Beata Mazurek said that the opposition had decided to hold a rally and to criticize the ruling party instead of proposing specific measures to improve the life in Poland.

Warsaw, right now at opposition 'March for Freedom' pic.twitter.com/tuEC2FB2l5 — Jenne Jan Holtland (@jjholtland) 6 мая 2017 г.

The PO has repeatedly slammed the PiS due to a number of political steps, such as the reform of the Constitutional Court and the party's opposition to support former Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk during his recent re-election as the European Council president.