Irreplaceable? Pentagon to Keep Cold War-Era A-10 Until at Least 2021

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia’s Defense Ministry spokesman slammed the Pentagon on Saturday for failing to identify security risks after the US special operations chief called Russia one of the country’s five military threats.

"This fixation of some Pentagon generals on Cold War stereotypes and their lack of awareness of real security risks are nothing new to us," Gen. Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.

Gen. Raymond Thomas, who heads the US Special Operations Command, identified Russia as one of five "current and enduring" threats to the United States, in a testimony to parliament in March. He said the four other threats were North Korea, Iran, China, and terrorism.