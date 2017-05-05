Register
22:13 GMT +305 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A truck of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA). (File)

    Why Safe Zones Proposed by Russia, Iran, Turkey Have Nothing to Do With US' Plan

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Memorandum on Safe Zones in Syria (36)
    2900120

    The establishment of four safe zones in Syria by Russia, Iran, and Turkey shouldn't be seen as some sort of "concession" to Washington, Vzglyad's political analyst Evgeny Krutikov noted, adding that the US influence on rebel groups on the ground in Syria is seemingly fading away.

    During reconciliation talks in Astana on May 4, Russia, Iran and Turkey signed a memorandum on establishing four safe zones, or zones of de-escalation of tension.

    Furthermore, from midnight May 1, Russia stopped using its Aerospace Forces in the zones defined by the document.

    "From 12 am on May 1, the use of aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces in areas corresponding to the de-escalation zones defined by the memorandum was stopped," the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi told reporters.

    Commenting on the move, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Alexander Fomin underscored that the implementation of the memorandum will help resolve the six-year-long conflict in Syria.

    "The implementation of the memorandum will allow for stopping the combat activities by warring sides and practically put an end to the civil war in Syria," Fomin said, adding that the memorandum will enter force on May 6.

    A man walks past damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria January 8, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Signs of a Bargain? Why Russia is for the Establishment of 'Safe Zones' in Syria
    Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Jaber-Ansari echoed Fomin, saying that the initiative "if properly implemented, could lead to fundamental changes in Syria."

    According to the document obtained by Sputnik on Thursday, Moscow, Tehran, and Ankara will form a working group on drawing up the maps of proposed de-escalation zones in the Idlib province, to the north of the city of Homs, in Eastern Ghouta and in the south of the country within the next two weeks.

    In his article for the online newspaper Vzglyad, Russian political analyst Evgeny Krutikov highlighted that the proposed initiative shouldn't be regarded as a "concession to Washington."

    Indeed, the US has long been the most vocal proponent of establishing no-fly or "safe" zones in Syria.

    "Many have already seen in this idea an agreement between the Russian Federation and the United States on the division of responsibility in Syria, or at least the prototype of such a deal. The thing is that it was Washington who came up with the idea of creating 'safe zones' [in Syria] under President [Barack] Obama. He proposed the introduction of 'no-fly zones' in the same manner the US and NATO implemented them in Iraq by merely 'slicing' the country horizontally. Donald Trump picked up this idea, practically adding nothing new to it, except that he did not exclude Russia from the process," Krutikov recalled.

    UN Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura speaks during a press conference on the eve of resumption of peace talks on Syria, on February 22, 2017 at the United Nations offices in Geneva
    © AFP 2017/ FABRICE COFFRINI
    Syria Safe Zone Initiative Step in Right Direction - UN Syria Envoy
    The political analyst noted that the concept of the de-escalation zones in Syria proposed by Moscow, Tehran, and Ankara has nothing to do with the US' initial plan.

    Krutikov also called attention to the fact that the US does not have any access to most of the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic with the exception of some Kurdish areas. Nor does Washington control the Syrian airspace, the political analyst highlighted.

    "In any case, it is premature to talk about some sort of 'collusion' between Moscow and Washington, or about considering any," he said, adding that "even in Astana the American delegation has the status of an observer."

    "It is also unclear clear on which groups the Americans now have influence. It is quite possible that it no longer controls any," he remarked.

    Meanwhile, the US signaled that it "appreciates" the efforts of Russia and Turkey to reach an agreement for de-escalation zones in Syria.

    "We appreciate the efforts of Turkey and the Russian Federation to pursue this agreement and have encouraged the Syrian opposition to participate actively in the discussions despite the difficult conditions on the ground," the statement says.

    The political analyst pointed out that Damascus supports the creation of the de-escalation zones in the form promoted by Russia, Iran, and Turkey. For its part, Moscow has reiterated the necessity to preserve the sovereignty and unity of Syria.

    "Syria supports the Russian initiative on de-escalation zones… Syria affirms the continuation of the war against terrorism…We wish that our Russian, Iranian friends will discuss the details of implementation of this memorandum as soon as possible," Bashar Jaafari, the Permanent Representative of the Syrian Arab Republic to the United Nations, said.

    Topic:
    Memorandum on Safe Zones in Syria (36)

    Related:

    Syrian Safe Zones: 'Russia Will Keep Its Hopes Up and Its Gunpowder Dry'
    'Russia Has Special Responsibility' in Implementing Safe Zones in Syria - Berlin
    Signs of a Bargain? Why Russia is for the Establishment of 'Safe Zones' in Syria
    UN Secretary General Welcomes Astana Agreement on Safe Zones in Syria
    UN Can Fill In Observer Roles in Syrian ‘Safe Zones’
    Tags:
    safe zones, de-escalation, The Syrian war, NATO, Syrian Arab Army, Russian Aerospace Forces, Sergei Rudskoi, Hossein Jaber Ansari, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Iran, Turkey, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok