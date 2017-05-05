Register
    EU Giving Hard Time to UK to Avert Frexit Lawmaker

    The European Union strengthened its stance on Brexit in order to demonstrate to French voters the negative consequences of withdrawing from the bloc amid the upcoming presidential elections and the possible Frexit that could follow in its wake, a member of the European Parliament from the UK Conservative Party Daniel Dalton told Sputnik Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that the European Commission had hardened its Brexit negotiating stance and noted that the talks with Brussels were likely to be difficult. On the same day, media reported that the EU increased its demands regarding UK financial obligations to the bloc up to some $109 billion. This figure is an increase from the $64 billion initially announced by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in early March.

    “I suspect the EU actions this week are actually more focused on the French elections rather than the British ones. I think they are trying to send a message to the French people that leaving the EU will be challenging. I strongly believe that once the French elections are out of the way, the tone from the EU commission will change,” Dalton said.

    Dalton expressed confidence that despite the current tensions in relations between the EU and the UK, the realization of a Brexit deal would be possible.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes Head of the European Commission, President Jean-Claude Juncker to Downing Street in London, Britain April 26, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Hannah McKay
    Brexit Britain vs the EU: The Gloves Are Off
    On April 23, independent candidate Emmanuel Macron and right-wing Marine Le Pen became the two top contenders in the first round of the French presidential election, and will face each other in the run-off on Sunday.

    If elected, euroskeptic Le Pen has said that she intends to hold a nationwide referendum on leaving the European Union within the first half of 2018 after negotiations with other EU states. On Monday, pro-EU Macron for the first time during presidential campaign voiced that a Frexit could be possible if the EU failed to make necessary reforms amid high level of discontent among Europeans.

