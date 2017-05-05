Moscow Wants Poland to Explain Decision to Ban Russian Bikers From Entering

On May 3, Polish security forces detained Russian national Nikolai Loginov, who joined the motorcycle "Roads of Victory" rally across a number of European states, including Poland. His Schengen visa was also annuled and he was expelled from the country.
"In both cases the Polish side did not presented any justifications of its actions and substantive arguments, except the references to its national law on foreigners, which prescribes that a foreign national can be denied entry to Poland over security reasons and maintenance of public order… We are outraged over Polish authorities' attitude toward the participants of humanitarian events devoted to the Great Victory and we await substantive explanations, as well as reserve the right for adequate retaliatory measures," the statement said.
In 2016, Russian participants were also denied entry to Poland for an annual motorcycle "Roads of Victory" rally.
